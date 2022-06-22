A convicted sex offender who failed to comply with the requirement of his conviction was rounded up and taken to jail.
Luis Miguel Caraballo, 38, of Laurel was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Tips from the public led to a quick arrest after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s assistance locating him through local media and social media.
Deputy Reagan Smith arrested Caraballo at a business off Highway 11 near Pendorff, who was convicted of child abuse in Puerto Rico and had recently moved to Laurel but failed to comply with his sentence by registering as a sex offender.
Caraballo is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked the public for the assistance in locating Caraballo.
