A sex offender who gave the address of a home that had been destroyed by fire as her registered residence was burned in a traffic stop after being on the run all summer.
Shearea Denise Jefferson, 29, was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for failing to register as a sex offender. She was captured Wednesday in a traffic stop by Hattiesburg Police Department Officer Dalton Daniel, a former JCSD deputy.
“We've been actively seeking Ms. Jefferson all summer, and she barely eluded capture when we executed a search warrant with HPD in Hattiesburg a few weeks back,” said Investigator Wesley Waites, who is in charge of ensuring sex offender compliance for the JCSD. “We had received several tips on her location, one as early as (Wednesday), and fortunately HPD Officer Daniel made the traffic stop where she was identified and detained.”
Jefferson was transferred to the custody of the JCSD and arrested. She had been listed as a wanted person on the FBI's National Crime Information Center since she began evading authorities.
The address she listed as her residence — a requirement for all convicted sex offenders — was a home that burned on Parker Drive in Laurel and had failed to re-register with the Department of Public Safety nor the JCSD. Sex offenders are required to do that every 90 days and notify authorities immediately if there’s a change of address. She was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.;
Jefferson was convicted of statutory rape in July 2016 in Forrest County.
“We play a very good game of hide-and-seek, so if you plan on running to avoid capture, just know that you had better keep looking over your shoulder,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department in capturing this subject. Teamwork is what it is all about.”
