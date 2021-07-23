JCSD seeking public's help in rounding up two suspects
For the second time in a week, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in a disturbing sex case involving a toddler.
Bill Nathan Saul Jr., 26, is wanted on a sexual battery charge after being accused of assaulting a 3-year-old girl, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD.
“During several counseling sessions, the victim told consistent stories about what happened to her,” he said.
The case was referred to the JCSD by Child Protective Services after the toddler was in counseling sessions. She said that Saul “hurt her tummy, back and neck” and complained of other pain, which led to the allegations against Saul.
A medical exam showed evidence that some sort of assault may have occurred, according to the affidavit.
Saul is an ex-boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, but no other information is being revealed in order to help protect the child’s identity. Saul was in a dating relationship with her mother last year, when the incident is alleged to have occurred.
Saul was arrested by Laurel police in 2013 for statutory rape, but the District Attorney’s Office reportedly had to decline the case because the accuser wouldn’t cooperate with authorities.
The toddler in the latest case recently moved to another household and “after she got to a safe environment,” that likely led her to talk about what happened, Carter said. That’s eerily similar to a case that made headlines earlier this week.
The JCSD is still searching for 36-year-old Daniel Wayne Jordan, who is accused of two counts of sexual battery after two children accused him of taping them to the wall and forcing them to watch Jordan and then-girlfriend Hilda Ishee, 39, have sex. Jordan would punch them if they looked away and he was also accused of other disturbing, vile acts with the then-toddlers. Ishee was charged with two counts of felony child abuse and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
Jordan’s last known address was the 500 block of Highway 15 South. That was in 2015, when he was arrested for DUI. The young accusers in that case are now in counseling after changing households, Carter said.
Both children underwent forensic interviews with child specialists and revealed what happened to them, and their separate allegations had corroborating details, Carter said.
JCSD is also searching for Nicole Harris, 25.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jordan or Saul is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). “We need your information, not your name,” JCSD officials said.
