Shady Grove murder victim ID’d

An elderly woman was found dead in her home in the Shady Grove Community early Monday afternoon. Family members are identifying the victim as 81-year-old Betty Dickerson. Her body was discovered around 1 p.m., with an apparent knife wound to her throat, in her home on Shady Lane, which is just off Highway 15 North right outside of the Laurel city limits.
Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the death is being investigated as a homicide. The JCSD is asking people to be on the lookout for a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with the license tag JND 6090.
Do not approach the vehicle, JCSD officials warned; just dial 911. Anyone with information about the incident at the home is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147.
“If you saw something, say something,” Sheriff Berlin said.
