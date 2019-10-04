Firefighters from across the state will honor their own at the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.
In Laurel, the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department (at intersection of Highway 15 North and Old Highway 15) will host a ceremony at 7 tonight (Saturday) to pay tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty.
Four firefighters — Dustin Grubbs of the Magee Volunteer Fire Department, Randall Yeatman of the Woodland Volunteer Fire Department, Robert Dunaway of the Howell Volunteer Fire Department, and Todd Lanthrip of the Mathiston Volunteer Fire Department — lost their lives in the line of duty this year. With these four additions, there will be 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have served the citizens of Mississippi by giving the ultimate sacrifice.
