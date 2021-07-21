A couple accused of breaking in and making themselves at home in a Sharon residence now have a place to stay in Ellisville — the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Stephen Beasley, 26, of Collins and Toni Smith, 28, of Hartselle, Ala., were charged with burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny after the homeowner detained them and Jones County deputies took them into custody on Monday.
The suspects had been walking down Lake Como Road when they saw the porch light on, then broke in, raided the refrigerator and set up some furniture in the bedroom, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Several household items had been placed in a vehicle outside, which led to the grand larceny charge, according to the report. The vehicle belonged to the homeowner, so it appeared it was going to be stolen, too, investigators said.
The mother of the homeowner discovered the suspects in the home, so she called her son, who came there and detained the couple until deputies Chase Smith and James “Peaches” Smith arrived.
“You would like to think that working in law enforcement that nothing surprises you anymore, then along comes an incident like this,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Beasley and Smith were in jail awaiting their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
