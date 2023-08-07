A Sharon family was saved when a smoke detector went off in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, alerting them that their house was on fire.
Wade and Erica Hilbun were awakened by the alarm just after 3 a.m., and when they went to investigate, they saw flames in the living room, then quickly woke up two other residents and they and their pets all got out of the burning house. After dialing 911, they were also able to move a vehicle and a tractor that were parked close to the front of the home on Reedy Creek Road.
Flames were coming from a living room window of the single-story brick home when volunteer firefighters from Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville arrived, and they immediately began an aggressive interior attack and stopped the spread of the fire. Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
“Firefighters did an excellent job of protecting the remainder of the home from fire damage and saving the rest of the home,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said.
The fire highlights the need for good, working smoke detectors in a home, she said, urging residents to install them, change the batteries every six months and test them to make sure they are functioning properly.
“Thanks to the early warning, they were able to safely evacuate themselves and their pets,” Bumgardner said. “Smoke detectors save lives and did so this morning!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.