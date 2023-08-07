sharon fire, family saved

A Reedy Creek Road home was heavily damaged in a Sunday morning fire. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)

A Sharon family was saved when a smoke detector went off in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, alerting them that their house was on fire.

Wade and Erica Hilbun were awakened by the alarm just after 3 a.m., and when they went to investigate, they saw flames in the living room, then quickly woke up two other residents and they and their pets all got out of the burning house. After dialing 911, they were also able to move a vehicle and a tractor that were parked close to the front of the home on Reedy Creek Road.

