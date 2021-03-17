A two-story log home on a narrow, winding driveway just over the Jones County line was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night. Sharon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a request for mutual aid from Jasper County when Moss and Stringer volunteers were working an active structure fire at 549 County Road 812 just north of the Jones County line, off Sharon Road. The home was engulfed when the first fire units arrived on the scene. No one was living at the residence and no one was injured. Fire apparatus had difficulty maneuvering equipment down the driveway, which complicated fire suppression response. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department also responded. (Photo by Deputy Brandon Johnson/Jasper County Sheriff’s Department)
