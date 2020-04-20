Hutchinson family hit hard by twister; mom injured saving others
With an F4 twister bearing down on her home, Jessica Hutchinson made sure her family was safe before looking out for herself. And now she’s in the intensive-care unit at Forrest General Hospital in the battle of her life, making progress every day, her brother said.
“She’s too mean and ornery not to survive,” Tony Hutchinson said of his sister, managing a chuckle as he looked around at the devastation on the property that holds so many family memories.
Jessica Hutchinson, 37, suffered a traumatic brain injury and three cracked vertebra, among other injuries, he said. Their parents, Mike and Fran Hutchinson, were admitted to South Central Regional Medical Center with various injuries — she had a broken shoulder and collarbone, three broken ribs and 60 stitches, and he has a bruised liver and kidney and cracked ribs, he said. His nieces Bailey, 16, had a cut to her head; Kanyen, 15, had a “ripped up” left knee; Raylen, 7, had to get eight staples in her head; and 2-year-old Loxley “didn’t have a scratch on her.”
That’s because her mother and sisters protected her when the massive twister struck on Easter evening.
“They were all in the bathroom,” Tony Hutchinson said. “My sister made sure everyone got in there. She was pushing them in when she got hit.”
Tony Hutchinson sent a text message to her when he saw news reports that the tornado was headed toward them. It wasn’t long after that he got word that his family took a direct hit. The usual seven-minute drive from his home on Service Road took what seemed like hours because of downed trees and debris in the roadways. He heard that his mother was trapped under debris.
“I ramped that ditch down there in this little pickup,” he said, sitting on the tailgate and pointing toward Matthews Road.
But when he made his way to the homeplace on the hill behind Mike and Diane Kelley’s house, he saw a community spirit that he will never forget.
“It was like, here comes the cavalry,” he recalled. “They got the wall and everything off of her.”
He remembers seeing Deputy Lance Williams, then there was Brent Gilbert and Chris Williamson pulling nails out of wood from destroyed houses “making backboards” to carry out the wounded.
“It was like the whole community came out with chainsaws,” he said. “The whole community came together.”
There has been some uplifting news in the days since the storm. Five days after she was injured, Jessica Hutchinson reportedly gave a thumbs up on command and she is continuing to regain movement on her right side, close family friend Layla Brown reported.
"We ask that you continue to pray for the Hutchinson family in the days to come,” she posted on Facebook, “and to give Kanyen Hutchinson and Bailey Hutchinson the strength to be the back bone of their family right now as everyone has to heal. They are young but Jessica has raised them to be the best young women I have ever met.”
A resident from nearby the Hutchinsons’ home died on Thursday as a result of the tornado, officials said. Hazel Diane Smith died of a heart attack while hospitalized for injuries she suffered that evening. She is the fourth person whose death was attributed to the tornado in Jones County.
Tony Hutchinson, who works at Santek Waste, was one of the people who talked to Gov. Tate Reeves and federal officials when they visited on Friday afternoon.
“I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs,” he said of talking to them.
The tornado took debris over 25,000 feet into the air, according to National Weather Service reports, and its path could be seen from satellite images in space. Some of that “debris” — photographs that belonged to Jessica Hutchinson — were found in Meridian and more than 120 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Discoveries like that and the support of loved ones and strangers keep the family’s spirits up, Tony Hutchinson said. Other parts of their childhood are gone forever. The home was the gathering place for the family and the massive oaks that are uprooted across the property were part of the landscape that hold memories.
“These woods were our home,” he said, shaking his head, “but everyone is still above ground. That’s all that matters.”
• GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of Jessica Hutchinson and Diane Smith.
