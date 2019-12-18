Tornado ruled an EF3
•
When Paul Sheffield was looking at the data coming in to the Jones County Emergency Management Agency on Monday, he told his co-workers, “I’m worried about today.”
And with good reason. The Storm Prediction Center sent out a weather map that had a virtual bull’s eye around the Pine Belt.
“All of the ingredients were perfectly aligned for strong tornadoes,” said Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County EMA.
That’s exactly what the Pine Belt got, too, with a “long-track” tornado that touched down in Columbia and Sumrall before hitting Hillcrest Drive/Moose Drive in Laurel and cutting a path through town, across Interstate 59 and parallel with Highway 11 to Sandersville and the county line.
The high temperature was an unseasonable 79 degrees, and that set the table for volatility in the atmosphere when a cold front came in that evening. Initial reports — what’s referred to as a “windshield assessment” — showed that a total of 208 houses and 26 businesses had some sort of damage, ranging from “minor” to “destroyed.” Of those, 11 homes were destroyed or had “major” damage, and 17 businesses had major damage. Two were destroyed — Wade Services on Eastview Drive and the old Shuff Mauldin State Farm Insurance at North 15th Avenue and West 1st Street in Laurel.
“I believe the number of destroyed and majors will go up,” Sheffield said.
Even with all of the damage, there were no fatalities and no serious injuries. That’s the biggest difference in this tornado and one that followed a similar path in the spring of 2014, when five people were killed by the long-track twister that pounded Columbia and continued through Jones County.
“I credit the early warning from the National Weather Service,” Sheffield said. “They were discussing this storm while it was still in Louisiana. We had a heads-up of about a half-hour.”
Sheffield monitored the storm all afternoon as it moved toward The Free State at a clip of about 45 mph.
“It kept dying off, then coming back stronger,” he said.
By the time it got to 2nd Avenue and hit houses then got to Nora Davis School, it was a “low-end F3,” with wind speeds in excess of 158 mph, Sheffield said.
The first warning for Jones County was issued for Moselle at 5:04 p.m. and the first reports of the twister touching down here were when it took out some trees at Dixie Golf Course, took off a gate at the Laurel Fire Department Training Center and hit the roof of the Jones County School District vo-tech center.
Businesses along 16th Avenue and homes in the historic district of Laurel had varying degrees of damage before the tornado hit houses and Nora Davis and left a 26-mile path of debris up through Sandersville and the Bogue Homa Choctaw Indian reservation and continued on to Alabama.
Sheffield manned a command post at the EMA and deputy director Rodney Parker headed up a command post that was set up at the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department. They helped coordinate the efforts of firefighters, law enforcement, public works and power company workers, among others.
Those efforts couldn’t have gone smoother, Sheffield said. Police Chief Tommy Cox, Fire Chief Mark Nichols and Public Works Director Lorenzo Anderson were there helping coordinate their workers, while Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks and Maj. Jamie Tedford of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were helping Parker with the same things in the county.
All called in extra personnel, and four of the five LFD stations were working storm-related issues, helping with search-and-rescue efforts and clearing numerous downed trees from the roads, among other things. Off-duty police officers from all divisions were called in, too, as power outages and damaged businesses led to the possibility of looting and traffic tie-ups.
“It went surprisingly well,” Sheffield said. “All of the chiefs did a great job. They were actively engaged and everyone worked well together.”
Officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management were in Jones County on Wednesday, preparing to do assessments. The next step will be to see if the county qualifies for federal assistance from FEMA. It did not five years ago.
“By track length, it’s worse this time,” Sheffield said, adding that there’s no formula for deciding what qualifies for FEMA assistance. “As important as MEMA and FEMA are, it still doesn’t make the people who are affected whole. It takes the community, working together, and that’s happening.”
