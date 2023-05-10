The Buck Naked Truth’s Mother of all Debates, which was postponed Tuesday due to technological issues, has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. The debate is being sponsored by Cox Roofing.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, Laurel police officer Macon Davis, former sheriff Alex Hodge and LPD Capt. Michael Reaves were in the Buck Naked Truth studio when the audio problems happened.
Viewers Tuesday noticed that the video feed worked, but the audio was not working properly. The problem was discovered later and is expected to be remedied for the redo next week.
“We are grateful that the four candidates for Jones County Sheriff have agreed to return on Tuesday for this important debate,” Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski said. “We know the frustrations of the loyal Buck Naked Truth viewers and the tens of thousands in Jones County who were tuning in for the first time. We will do everything in our power to make sure it does not happen again.
“We look forward to Tuesday’s vigorous debate for such an important position in local government.”
State Senate candidate Don Hartness, who was scheduled to appear on May 16, will now appear on the Buck Naked Truth at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. He is vying for the District 42 seat, which opened up when Sen. Chris McDaniel announced his run for lieutenant governor. His opponent, State Rep. Robin Robinson, has refused to debate Hartness.
