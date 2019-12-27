Official after official took their solemn oath of office, followed by hugs and handshakes, but after newly elected Sheriff Joe Berlin was sworn in by Judge Dal Williamson, the response was anything but solemn. The standing-room-only crowd in the Jones County circuit courtroom in Laurel erupted in applause and whistles as soon as Berlin finished saying, “… so help me God.” Berlin’s wife Jolynn held the Bible for him during the swearing-in ceremony. Judges Frank McKenzie and Wayne Thompson also swore in Jones County officials, some of whom were newly elected, including Tax Assessor/Collector Tina Byrd, Supervisors Travares Comegys, Phil Dickerson and Larry Dykes, Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth, Coroner Burl Hall and Constable Danny Gibson. Officials’ staff members also took their oaths as a group. Most new officials will take office on Jan. 6.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
