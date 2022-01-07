For the last 20 years or so, state legislators have been setting up roadblocks to stop sheriff’s departments from getting the one tool they need to help slow down speeders: Radar.
That’s the way Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin sees it, and he said it’s time to stop the politics of the issue.
“We’ve had fatalities and serious injuries in wrecks on county roads, and we get so many complaints about speeders,” he said. “It’s time for people to open their eyes. To curtail the problem, we have to have the tools.”
The Mississippi Sheriffs Association is once again taking the matter before the Legislature, which went into session this week. Berlin said he has backing from some on the local delegation, but he doesn’t know if that will be enough to finally break through. Since 2000 or so, dozens of similar proposals from county law enforcement officials have been struck down by state lawmakers.
“Every sheriff wants it, but they say that the bills never even make it out of committee,” Berlin said.
The reason for that goes back more than 50 years, when sheriffs profited from writing tickets. The Legislature ended those so-called “bounty payments” in 1970, but the stigma — and the denial of the use of radar — continues to this day.
Some have suggested that since it’s a political position, sheriffs would be reluctant to write tickets. But that’s not true, Berlin said, noting that all of the sheriffs he knows in the state want it.
“I’m tired of hearing the political aspect of it,” Berlin said. “If enforcing the law is political suicide, then it wasn’t meant for me to do my job. Speeding on county roads puts people in danger. My job is to keep people safe. Give us the tools to do our job.”
The argument about departments and counties profiting from citations doesn’t hold up anyway, Berlin said, pointing out that the county gets only 20 percent of the proceeds and the rest goes to the state.
“It’s definitely not a get-rich-quick scheme for us,” Berlin said. “It’s just about safety.”
Radar has been around since the 1950s, and municipalities such as Ellisville and Laurel use it to enforce the speed limits within their boundaries. The
Mississippi Highway Patrol has jurisdiction on state highways
and city departments with a population of more 15,000 can use radar to enforce speed limits on interstates and highways in their jurisdiction. The lone exception is Lowndes County, which get special permission in 1976 to run radar on what was then a two-lane Highway 82 after a large number of fatalities and serious crashes between the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and Mississippi State University in Starkville.
If deputies want to pull over a possible speeder, they have to get behind the vehicle and clock it manually for a certain distance — an archaic practice that often doesn’t hold up in court. That’s why deputies often write tickets for reckless or careless driving rather than speeding.
One of the more recent proposals sent to the Legisla- ture was from DeSoto County, where safeguards were set against the department directly benefitting. The money collected from tickets would be directed to the school district, and deputies would be prohibited from using radar within 500 feet of a municipality, 500 yards of a county line or 500 yards from a speed-limit change to avoid the appearance of a “speed trap.” That bill also failed to make it out of committee.
Berlin suggested giving the Board of Supervisors the power to decide if a county wants to use radar. Speeding on county roads is the most common complaint he gets, so he wants to do what he can to stop it. He
suggested that residents call their legislators instead of him, though, because the matter is in their hands. He doesn’t care where the money goes or who he makes mad by writing a ticket.
“I just want to slow people down on county roads,” Berlin said, “because it’s a big problem and it’s costing lives.”
