After receiving “dozens upon dozens upon dozens” of complaints from Jones County residents about drivers speeding on state highways, passing on curves on two-lane state highways, and operating passenger and commercial vehicles in an unsafe manner in Jones County, Sheriff Joe Berlin said he has requested the Mississippi Highway Patrol to increase patrols on the state highways in Jones County.
“For the past two weeks, extra MHP troopers have been assigned to Jones County to enforce traffic safety laws on state highways,” Berlin said. “My advice to Jones County motorists is to pay attention to posted speed-limit signs, drive safely and in a courteous manner, and know that this MHP traffic safety enforcement effort will continue for several more weeks.
“We are going to make our roadways in Jones County safer for all who travel — it really is a matter of life and death.”
