The Jones County Sheriff's Department is urging drivers to pay close attention to school buses stopping to pick up and drop off children as the school year for the Jones County School District begins this Friday. Heavy traffic is expected in the school zones, too, so drivers are urged to slow down, pay attention and follow all posted speed limit and traffic signs.
“We are expecting a busy traffic day on Friday as the Jones County schools begin classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the schools to close in the Spring,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are urging drivers to be observant, to be patient and to take time to make sure children getting on or off school buses at both their homes and at their schools are safely off and out of the roadway.
“We will have zero tolerance for anyone who passes a stopped school bus with their red warning lights, flashing stop signs and/or crossing arms down.”
JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall added, “We do not want to ever have a repeat of the tragedy like the one involving 5-year-old Nathan Key, who was killed in December 2009 when a driver illegally passed his stopped school bus that he was departing and struck him.
“That was a seminal moment in Jones County and Mississippi history that led to the passage of a bill in the Mississippi Legislature named ‘Nathan's Law,’ which increased fines, jail time or both for offenders."
Berlin concluded, “This will be one of the most challenging starts to a school year that I personally have ever known. Everyone please take the extra time needed to ensure the safety of our children and the safety of those in other vehicles.
“The best piece of advice I can offer is to take a deep breath, slow down and make it your mission to operate your vehicle in a safe manner. Let's be careful out there.”
