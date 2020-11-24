The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is replacing its aging fleet of interceptors with Dodge Durango SUVs and handing down some of its old cars to nearby departments.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors agreed in February to lease 20 of the Durangos for $27,000 each, most of which are equipped with high-end cages, light bars, push bumpers and other equipment from Hurricane Electronics in Gulfport. The department also leased two Dodge Ram pickups and four Dodge Chargers.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and deputy Lance Chancellor said some of the less-worn interceptors will go to Soso, Jones College and Ellisville police departments. Some of the cars had around 250,000 miles on them, and they were becoming more expensive to maintain than to upgrade. The department was spending $2,000 a month for maintenance on some cars.
How long do police cars last?
“Depends on the driver,” Berlin said. “We cover 700 square miles of county. You could put 350 miles on them in one shift.”
The Durangos have spacious interiors and their all-wheel drive gives them easy handling. Off-road county scenes, particularly muddy ones, will be easier to navigate.
“It was just time,” Berlin said.
The department will lease the vehicles for four years and will have ownership after that.
