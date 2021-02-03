The Jones County Sheriff's Department is warning the public of a scam.
A call will come in with the JCSD phone number — 601-425-3147 — and a fake "Officer Jason Sanchez" will tell the recipient of the call that someone has opened an Amazon account in their name at ran up more than $1,000 in charges and needs personal information and funds to make it right.
"This is a scam," The JCSD wrote in a press release. "Do not give out any information and certainly do not send the scammer any money."
