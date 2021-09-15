New public defender Matt Sherman is set to handle felony cases in Jones County Circuit Court Thursday with his uncle Judge Dal Williamson presiding.
The rules of court allow attorneys to participate in cases where a judge is related to them as long as both sides sign a statement saying they know about the relationship and it’s OK with them.
“I’ll probably be tougher on him than the other attorneys, and he knows that,” Williamson joked.
Sherman replaces public defender Michael Mitchell, who resigned from the position, and joins Patrick Pacific and Cruz Gray. His hiring was approved by the Board of Supervisors last month, which is when he was also sworn is as public defender for the City of Laurel.
He is shown taking the oath of office from Mayor Johnny Magee as his mother Lyn holds the Bible.
