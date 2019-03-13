Fire destroyed the Shirley’s store in Collins late Sunday night and arson is suspected, according to a Facebook post from The News-Commercial. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). The store, which was at 3450 Highway 49, was a total loss. “Our fire department and volunteers worked so hard and were exhausted,” according to a Facebook post from Shirley’s. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our city has been there for us and there’s no other place I would rather be than here in Collins … Please keep us and our employees in your prayers as we go through this transition.” Store officials said they plan to rebuild and are “looking at other options.” Until then, there is a location in Ellisville at 213 Clay St., they told customers.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.