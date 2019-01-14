A Jones County man barely escaped his mobile home at 319 Eastview Drive, after it caught fire Friday morning. Shannon Keller was asleep just after 8 when he woke up to smoke filling the home, he told firefighter personnel. He had to immediately escape without even taking time to put on a shirt before running out into the cold morning air. Volunteers from Powers, M&M and Rustin responded, but the mobile home was already on fire when they were called so it sustained heavy damage. No injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council (Photo by Lance Chancellor/Powers VFD)
