A Jasper County man who shot and killed a man on Saturday night has been jailed and is facing a felony charge, but not for the death.
Frankquion Dixon, 36, was in the Jasper County Jail, charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, according to the jail website.
Dixon is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old John Curtis Martin at a residence on County Road 1212 in the Nazareth Community, just outside of Bay Springs. The two men were distant kin, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. The sheriff said he did not know what Dixon’s prior felony was.
No charges were filed at the time related to the shooting, as it was reportedly being investigated as a case of self-defense, a source with knowledge of the incident said. The circumstances and details were not revealed. Martin was shot multiple times. His body was sent to the crime lab in Jackson. See his obituary on A3
