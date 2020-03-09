A Laurel man got a light sentence for a heavy-handed response to a minor conflict.
That’s because the victim, who was shot in the hand, wanted to drop the charges altogether, the prosecutor said.
“We declined to do that,” Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette told Judge Dal Williamson in Jones County Circuit Court. “We won’t dismiss it.”
Aaron Collins, 27, was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in the shooting of Travon Walker more than two years ago. He was facing up to 20 years if convicted.
The charges stemmed from a call to Joe Wheeler Avenue and 8th Street in July 2017, when a black man was shot by his cousin after an argument. Witnesses identified Collins as the shooter and pointed out where he lived, just down the road.
Collins was taken into custody and questioned and later admitted to the shooting, telling investigator’s that the handgun was at his aunt’s house in Quitman.
“This is a pretty light sentence,” Williamson said. “Someone said something he doesn’t like, so he gets a gun and shoots them? A lot more years would be proper.”
The judge wanted to make sure that the victim had not been threatened in order to get him to dismiss the charge. Deborah Warren, who is victims’ advocate for the DA’s office, said it didn’t appear that the victim had been intimidated. Bisnette said his office refused to dismiss the defendant with no punishment, but pursuing the matter at trial would be difficult without the cooperation of the victim.
“I guess I’ll go along with it,” Williamson said. “This is typical of problems we see today. Instead of a fist fight, someone goes and gets a gun as a way to resolve things … You’re lucky you’re not here on a murder charge.”
The judge asked Collins what was said that was “so bad” it led him to shoot his cousin.
Collins said they were “fixing to fight” over something that had to do with a conflict between their two teen relatives who are in a relationship.
“He said he was going to get a gun, and he reached back like he had a gun … I was just trying to scare him,” Collins said.
In addition to the prison time, Collins was ordered to spend five years post-release supervision under MDOC and pay a total of $9,648.50 in court costs and fees, which includes $8,221 in restitution to Walker for medical bills. He was represented by public defender John Piazza.
“In the future, if you get mad, ask the person to leave the property or you leave,” Williamson said. “You’re not going to get this kind of deal next go-around.”
