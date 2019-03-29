A Laurel man who shot and killed his fiancée will be bunkmates with someone he didn’t choose for the next several years.
Eric D. House, 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2016 shooting death of Davokiee Jackson. He was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Jackson was in a vehicle on South 14th Avenue when she was shot, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said. Witnesses told Laurel police that the shooter was House.
“He came to her location, and after some discussion, he went back to his vehicle, got a handgun and shot her multiple times,” Bisnette said.
The reason, House told investigators, was because he “planned to marry her, bought her a ring and found out she was cheating.”
House was first charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced to manslaughter as part of the plea agreement. Family members signed an affidavit saying they agreed with the terms of the plea deal to avoid reliving the incident in a trial, Bisnette said. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years.
In addition to the prison time, House was ordered to spend five years under MDOC post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $6,371 in restitution to the Attorney General’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund, Bisnette said.
House was represented by defense attorneys Jeannene and Patrick Pacific. When Judge Dal Williamson asked House if he had anything he wished to say, he said, “No, sir.”
