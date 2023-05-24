One man who suffered gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital by a deputy, and the suspect was being sought by local law enforcement officials.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting call at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Daniel L. Grayson, 29, of the Hebron area was shot in the pelvic region and foot, according to reports, and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by Sgt. Jared Lindsey because no EMServ ambulances were available at the time.
The suspect, identified by residents and reports only as “Big Cali,” fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Witnesses said the victim was standing on the stairs of one of the apartment buildings when five to eight shots were fired and Grayson was struck. It’s believed that the suspect is a resident of the apartment complex.
Multiple JCSD units responded to the scene. JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter is leading the investigation.
Two bullet holes were found in the windshield of a Nissan that was parked in front of one of the buildings. One of the bullets struck the backseat of the vehicle, but no one was inside at the time.
No other information was available at press time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.