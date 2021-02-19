A suspected drive-by shooter was in jail after being arrested by Laurel police.
Larry Evans III, 20, is charged with attempted aggravated assault after being accused of two shootings — one in the 1100 block of North 1st Avenue and one in the 2600 block of North 7th Avenue — in December. No injuries were reported in either shooting.
Earlier this week, the LPD executed a pair of search warrants and discovered a firearm, which will be sent to the state crime lab.
Evans had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $70,000.
Investigator Seth Crabtree is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
