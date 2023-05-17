One suspect in a shooting that took place outside a city park almost two months ago is in custody and the other suspect — his brother — is still at large, Laurel police reported.
Devante Boyd, 25, of Laurel was arrested at his parents’ house and charged with aggravated assault in a shooting that took place outside of the Cameron Center in Daphne Park on the night of March 23.
Boyd and his brother Dominic McDonald, 24, of Laurel were identified as the suspects in the shooting that wounded an unidentified man, and Laurel police have been searching for them ever since.
Lt. Mark Evans and Sgt. Rodrigus Carr — with an assist from the U.S. Marshals — arrested Boyd without incident after they executed a search warrant at the suspects’ parents’ house on Wednesday.
Boyd made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court a little while later, and Judge Kyle Robertson set the suspect’s bond at $200,000.
The shooting victim and the brothers had gotten into an altercation in the Cameron Center, and the two brothers waited outside to shoot him, the victim reportedly told police. No other details were available.
Anyone with information on his location or any other criminal activity is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
