shooting graphic

One suspect in a shooting that took place outside a city park almost two months ago is in custody and the other suspect — his brother — is still at large, Laurel police reported.

Devante Boyd

Devante Boyd

Devante Boyd, 25, of Laurel was arrested at his parents’ house and charged with aggravated assault in a shooting that took place outside of the Cameron Center in Daphne Park on the night of March 23. 

