A second suspect in a shooting could have been shot himself after he pulled out a gun while Laurel police officers were chasing him last week, Chief Tommy Cox said.
Leo Pugh, 19, was charged with aggravated assault after Investigators Stephen Graeser and Michelle Howell ran him down and arrested him at South Park Village. He pulled a gun out of his waistband and threw it as Graeser was chasing him, Howell said.
That move could have ended with Pugh riding in the back of an ambulance — or a hearse — instead of being handcuffed in the back of a police car.
“When you go and pull a gun out, and you’re being arrested for aggravated assault, that’s a split-second decision for the officer … he’s lucky he dropped the gun and it ended the way it did,” Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said. “We don’t want to shoot anybody; however, our actions are dictated by what the suspect does.”
Graeser was able to take Pugh into custody and he has since been released from jail on $50,000 bond.
Pugh is accused in a shooting that injured an unidentified Laurel man on Aug. 23. Devante Malik Boyd, 22, was also arrested in that case and was out on $125,000 bond. Boyd is back in custody without bond charged with murder in a deadly shooting that occurred in July just off 1st Avenue.
The victim in the Aug. 23 shooting was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center by officers who found him on Queensburg Avenue just after 10 that night. He was shot in the abdomen area and was hospitalized for more than a week.
“All the ambulances were tied up, so officers rendered aid and got him to the hospital,” Cox said. “Time was of the essence.”
Lt. Michael Reaves has EMT training, as do about a half-dozen other LPD officers, Cox said.
“They said (Reaves) saved his life,” Howell said.
Several officers were in training this week to administer CPR and to learn other live-saving techniques.
“This training has real-world applications,” Cox said.
