A Laurel man who recently got out of federal prison is back behind bars after being accused of shooting another man a week ago, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Jonas Antonio Windham, 37, was charged with aggravated assault after LPD officers executed a search warrant at his home on North 3rd Avenue early Tuesday morning. He was arrested without incident, Cox said, and Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $75,000.
Windham “was developed as a suspect” in the shooting of another man in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue last Thursday. Investigator Michelle Howell is working the case. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released. Sources say that he was shot in the buttocks region. There was no word on what led to the shooting.
Windham, who has been in trouble with local law enforcement for 20 years or so, had recently been released from federal prison on a drug conviction and was on federal probation. Ex-convicts are not supposed to have firearms. It’s not known if any were found in his residence after the search warrant was executed.
“We’re working with the federal authorities,” Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
