A 17-year-old suspect was extradited from Texas and has been charged with a June 2 shooting in Wayne County.
Ladarrious Larkin was taken into custody by Texas officials, Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department reported. Wiggins flew out to bring back the suspect to face the charges.
Larkin was charged with shooting into a vehicle and made his initial appearance in Wayne County Justice Court on Monday. His bond was set at $125,000.
The investigation began when a vehicle was shot into on Friday, June 2 on Sand Bottom Drive, near Highway 184, Wiggins said. The victim's vehicle — a small gray Nissan — had been shot four times. Three of the shots were fired into the driver's side of the vehicle while another bullet struck the trunk. The driver was not wounded.
The driver identified the suspects as Larkin and another 17-year-old, Rondrecus Keondre Warren. Earlier this month, Warren turned himself in to officials. Additional shootings that same day resulted in a 4-year-old boy being wounded in the back as he was lying near a television in a home on County Lake-Denham Road. That home was shot into twice on that date, and there was another shooting on Reservoir Road, in between the times of the two shootings on County Lake-Denham Road.
In addition to the 4-year-old being wounded, Krystal Robinson, 33, and Kristen Hayes, 28, suffered gunshot wounds.
“I came in on June 6 and began following up on the reports," Wiggins said. “I saw where it was stated that the victim (of the car shooting) could identify the shooters. I met with the victim and obtained video and audio interviews. She described all of the details of the two suspects and said she had known them her entire life."
“I ran the driver's license history of both suspects and got their driver’s license photos. She confirmed those were the suspects based on the license photos, and she also provided me with yearbook photos.”
On June 6, Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman issued search warrants and arrest warrants, and Sheriff Jody Ashley and Wiggins led a detail to execute those warrants. Wiggins said he also spoke with Youth Court officials and District Attorney Kassie Coleman and was assured the suspects could be charged as adults since they were accused of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A Jones County Sheriff’s Department armored vehicle and JCSD personnel assisted in the execution of at least one of the search warrants, and Ashley said he appreciated the help. One of the suspects is possibly linked to one or more shootings in Jones County, the sheriff said.
During the June 6 detail, Wiggins said a minor was located and apprehended on a charge unrelated to the shootings. The search of a residence on Hundley Drive did not turn up a suspect, and 9mm shell casings were recovered at a residence on Winchester Crossroads. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents assisted the department in having those casings — along with other recovered casings — processed through the state crime lab, Wiggins added.
A third residence on State Line-Battles Road was searched, but no evidence was found, as the residents had moved out.
“I entered the information that we had into the NCIC System so that anyone in the nation would have their information if they pulled them over,” Wiggins said. “I also reached out to a personal contact I have with the U.S. Marshals Office on June 7 and gave them copies of the arrest warrants.”
Warren’s parents were contacted and arrangements were made for him to turn himself in, which he did on Friday, June 9, Wiggins said.
“We then received information from the community that Larkin was in Grand Prairie, Texas,” Wiggins said. "I reached out to a personal contact I have with the Texas Rangers, that being Lt. Ravis Dendy of Company B. He also reached out to the U.S. Marshals Task Force there in Texas.
“U.S. Marshals then conducted a Face Time call with myself and Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith so that he could sign search warrants on the suspect’s phone so that we could pinpoint his location. The Grand Prairie Police Department took the suspect into custody without incident. Two days later, he was transported to the Tarrant County Detention Center.”
On Friday, Magistrate Judge Mark Thielman conducted the waiver of extradition hearing, and Wiggins said that Larkin signed the waiver so he could be transported back to Wayne County.
“We lined up a private jet to fly from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport,” Wiggins said. “Since it was Saturday when we got there, we were unable to get a transport from the Tarrant County jail. The airport was nice enough to let me use a rental car to go and pick him up.”
The plane was provided by Jeff Martin and Kody Comans served as the pilot, Wiggins said, adding that the trip took roughly 90 minutes each way.
“Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun gave me an electronic RAC seat belt to secure the suspect during the flight,” Wiggins said. “That kept us from having to be hands-on to control him had he gotten out of hand.”
Both Larkin and Warren are being charged with the shooting into the car, but they also could be tied to the other shootings as the investigation continues, Wiggins said. He commended the community for providing input that helped lead to the arrests.
“The community has really stepped up,” he said. “Countless people have come forward with information to help us solve these shootings. People are fed up and want Wayne County to be a safer place.
“There was no money taken out of our budget for the plane, and it saved us a nine-hour trip with multiple stops. It also saved us lodging and per-diem expenses because use of the plane was donated.”
The cases will be presented to the October session of the Wayne County Grand Jury, Wiggins said. More arrests could be made as the investigation continues, he added.
