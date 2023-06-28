A 17-year-old suspect was extradited from Texas and has been charged with a June 2 shooting in Wayne County.

Ladarrious Larkin

Ladarrious Larkin

Ladarrious Larkin was taken into custody by Texas officials, Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department reported. Wiggins flew out to bring back the suspect to face the charges.

Rondrecus Keondre Warren

Rondrecus Keondre Warren
6.29 Wayne County shooting, Bullet hole in Nissan that was shot. (Photo by Paul Keane_Wayne County News)

Bullet hole in Nissan that was shot (Photo by Paul Keane of Wayne County News)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.