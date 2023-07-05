Laurel police are looking for someone for shooting something other than fireworks just before the Fourth of July.
Jonas Windham, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm after being accused of shooting an unidentified man near the intersection of Poplar and Woodlawn Drives at approximately 10:25 a.m. Monday. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by private vehicle then transferred to Forrest General, where he was reportedly in stable condition.
