Laurel police have three suspects in custody but are still seeking one related to charges for a shooting that occurred last week.
Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Johnson Drive and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was not identified, but Chief Tommy Cox did say that he was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting did lead to a brief lockdown at Laurel Middle and Upper Elementary schools, but that was precautionary, Cox said.
The suspects were identified and three are in custody. Investigators are still seeking Deaundjre Shannon, 20, who is wanted for aggravated assault.
I’Jerrius Nixon, 22, and Quinton McCormick, 20, are being charged with aggravated assault and are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Nixon’s bond for a previous armed robbery charge through the Ellisville Police Department was revoked. Michael E. Page Jr., 18, was charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $15,000.
The shooting is believed to be drug-related, sources close to the investigation said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
