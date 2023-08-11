A Laurel man who has been on the wrong side of the law for years was captured again after being the suspect in another shooting.
Jonas Antonio Windham, 41, was wanted by Laurel police after being accused of shooting an unidentified man near the intersection of Poplar and Woodlawn drives around mid-morning on July 3.
Windham was taken into custody almost a month later, when LPD Investigators Mitch Blakeney caught him on 1st Avenue. Windham was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
When Windham made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, Judge Kyle Roberston set his bond at $55,000.
Windham was released shortly thereafter, according to the jail records, but efforts to find out if he was released to federal custody or back to the streets were unsuccessful.
The shooting was reportedly over a woman, said sources with knowledge of the incident.
Windham was investigated in another shooting in Laurel in June 2019, not long after he was released from federal prison on a drug charge and was on probation.
In that case, he was accused of shooting a man in the buttocks region in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue but was ultimately only convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sent back to prison for that. He has been in trouble with local law enforcement for 20-plus years.
