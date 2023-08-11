A Laurel man who has been on the wrong side of the law for years was captured again after being the suspect in another shooting.

Jonas Antonio Windham, 41, was wanted by Laurel police after being accused of shooting an unidentified man near the intersection of Poplar and Woodlawn drives around mid-morning on July 3.

Berlin-Windham

Sgt. Joe Berlin of the Laurel Police Department takes Jonas Windham into custody at his residence on North 3rd Avenue in 2019. (Photo submitted)

 

