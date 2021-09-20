A father died and his son is in custody after a shooting occurred in their home near the 600 block of Magnolia Rd. Monday afternoon, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Bryson Turner, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deputies were called to a scene where he had reportedly barricaded himself in his room after a shooting occurred at the home, JCSD notes. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Mark Keyes, 52, fatally wounded. Keyes was pronounced dead from his injuries on-scene after emergency personnel assessed his condition.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene on the report of a man being shot around 3:28 p.m. reports state. A woman arrived home to find her fiancé bleeding on the floor and called 911 for help. Turner reportedly barricaded himself in his room armed after the shooting, and deputy Stephen Graser was able to talk Turner into surrendering without incident. He was taken into custody and booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Powers Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to provide emergency assistance.
Turner was taken into custody on-scene and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. The Jones County Coroner's Office responded and confirmed Keyes' identity along with Jones County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Joe Berlin, EMServ Ambulance service and Powers Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
The incident remains under investigation and at this time is considered an isolated occurrence.
"Our deputies did a great job in responding to the scene, securing the residence and scene and taking the shooting suspect into custody," Berlin said of the incident. "In particular, Sgt. Stephen Graeser put his extensive training and experience to work in getting the armed suspect to surrender."
Law enforcement is an inherently dangerous job, Berlin said.
"I'm very proud of the deputies and investigators who responded to this life-threatening situation which was concluded with no injuries to the deputies, investigators or suspect," Berlin said. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mark Keyes. Our investigation is continuing, and we are working diligently to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic shooting death."
