A 14-year-old boy was attacked, and his father and attacker got into a shootout in the Myrick Community on Wednesday night.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting that occurred on Pearman Road, according to information that was released on the department’s Facebook page.
The boy was in his yard around 5:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by his mother Renea Jordan, when he saw a man come into his yard. When the teen told the man he was trespassing, the man “grabs and starts attacking him … hitting and choking him.”
That’s when the boy’s father, David Jordan, pulled up and startled the attacker. The out-of-breath boy tried to tell his dad what was going on and pointed toward his attacker, who was dashing away.
David Jordan then grabbed his gun and went out the door toward woods behind the house. When he saw the man, he hollered, and the attacker turned toward him with a handgun and fired, according to the Facebook post. David Jordan then returned fire.
Deputies arrived on the scene of the residence, which is near the Jones-Wayne county line, right after the shots were fired.
“He was a tall skinny white male, black shirt and blue jeans and had a dark bandana over his nose and mouth and dark hair,” Renea Jordan posted.
JCSD deputies and investigators searched the area for the suspect. EMServ Ambulance Service and M&M Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders also responded.
Myrick residents are asked to report any suspicious person they see in the area by calling 911. The incident remains under investigation by JCSD.
“Please keep your doors locked and an extra eye on your babies!” Renea Jordan posted. “We have always been able to let our kids play outside long as we can see them but unfortunately that’s over. I just thank God for keeping us safe and keeping an extra hand on Daniel yesterday cause all this could have been SOOO much worse. Thank you so much for all the prayers and concerns!!!”
