A detached shop at 2038 Highway 184 in the Powers community caught on fire early Wednesday afternoon. Owner Mike Hunter had been working in the shop until about noon, but was inside his house when his wife reported smoke coming from the shop.
Volunteer firefighters from Powers, M&M, Glade, Rustin and Sandersville responded. The first units on the scene reported that fire was going through the roof of the large structure. Firefighters were able to prevent injuries and further damage by protecting four propane tanks from the flames.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department also reported to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.