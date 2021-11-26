A Laurel man who must have thought he had a better chance outrunning law on foot than in his vehicle wound up behind bars anyway on the night before Thanksgiving.
Alex Onisimo Ramirez, 23, was charged with DUI-first offense, resisting arrest and reckless driving after being taken into custody in North Laurel around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
He is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies, then after a short pursuit, he stopped near the intersection of College Drive and Audubon Drive and fled on foot, according to a press release from the JCSD. The 5-foot-2 suspect was quickly apprehended by deputies and placed under arrest.
Ramirez was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he remained on Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.