A Delta man who is accused of credit-card fraud in several Laurel businesses is in custody now.
Brian Maples, 28, of Bentonia is charged with felony credit-card fraud, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
He sent a photo of the suspect to media outlets and Leader-Call Facebook Page users shared it more than 700 times and made more than 500 comments — many about his height.
All of the attention led to Maples turning himself in at the LPD.
The suspect is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, according to his booking information, but the angle of the surveillance video image made him appear much shorter.
