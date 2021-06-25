Dollar store robbed at gunpoint, no injuries reported
The Dollar General in Hebron was robbed Thursday night, and the Jones County Sheriff's Department is looking for two black men who are suspects in the crime.
The pair reportedly entered the store on Highway 529 and demanded money from a store clerk, then took the contents of two cash registers. A shot was fired, but no one was physically injured by the gunfire.
Both suspects left on foot and it was unknown if they were picked up by a getaway vehicle or had a getaway vehicle parked nearby.
JCSD investigators are working the case and ask that anyone with knowledge of this incident or the suspects involved to please contact JCSD at 601-425-3147. Tipsters may also contact Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
