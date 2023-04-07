MBI: Donald was shot in back, kicked in head; suspect passes out in court
EDITOR'S NOTE: Previous versions of this story that were inaccurate have been removed from the website.
First, an off-duty auxiliary deputy’s story collapsed in court, then he did.
George Ryan Walters, 43, was taken by ambulance from Jones County Justice Court after he collapsed while making his initial appearance on a second-degree murder charge before Judge Grant Hedgepeth on Thursday afternoon.
Walters was charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald of Ovett in the parking lot of The Rock Church on Highway 15 South during a Sunday evening service.
Damning details of the deadly shooting came out in court after the unusually short investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Surveillance video showed Donald “reapproaching” a side door of the church when Walters met him and “initiated a physical confrontation,” striking Donald “in the face with his fist,” MBI agent Zach Summers told the judge.
Donald then turned around and ran as Walters “gave chase, pulled his gun and shot,” Summers said. Donald continued to run before “coming to rest” at the southeast corner of the church.
When Walters got to Donald, he “kicked him in the head,” Summers said.
That statement was like a gut-punch to Donald’s family, some of whom gasped and tried to stifle cries. Hedgepeth had warned the audience earlier that he “will not tolerate outbursts.”
Donald was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a little after 8 p.m. The autopsy showed the cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the back,” and it was noted that he had a hemorrhage and abrasions on the side of his head. The manner of death was ruled as homicide, Summers said.
It was at that moment Walters began sinking, his cuffed hands grasping at the lectern. His attorney Tim Farris and others helped hold him up and they got him a chair and some water. The judge first sent for the nurse at the jail to come check out the suspect, who was slumped to the right and seemingly not responding. Summers checked his pulse and suggested that someone call an ambulance. Hedgepeth agreed and cleared the courtroom.
Walters was taken by stretcher to an EMServ Ambulance and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.
It was learned later that Hedgepeth set Walters’ bond at $50,000.
Walters is an unpaid reserve deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Reserve or auxiliary deputies have to go through training and get certifications to serve, but they don’t get paid. Walters was not on duty at the time of the shooting, but he was a member of the church’s security team, the JCSD said. The JCSD announced on Tuesday that he was being put on administrative leave until the matter is resolved. MBI announced late Wednesday afternoon that Walters was being charged with second-degree murder and he surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Sheriff Joe Berlin requested MBI Sunday night to handle the investigation because of Walters’ affiliation with the department. MBI investigates most officer-involved shootings. That agency typically takes weeks to work cases, but it took only three days for this one, which suggests that the evidence is strong.
Initial reports said that Donald went inside the church and caused a disturbance and was escorted out by Walters. That was not mentioned by the MBI agent, but he did say that Donald was “reapproaching” the church.
Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson appointed Simpson County District Attorney Chris Hennis to oversee the prosecution of the case. After the investigation is complete, agents will share their findings with the Simpson DA’s office. Hennis’ district also includes Jasper County.
Donald’s funeral service is Saturday at Brown Cemetery in Ovett. He is survived by three children and two grandchildren, according to his obituary. Click on the obituaries tab to read Mr. Donald's obituary.
