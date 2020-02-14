Seminary woman’s suspended sentence revoked, sent to prison
•
A Seminary woman who was shot by law enforcement during the apprehension of her escapee ex-boyfriend got blasted by the judge a few days later, and she is now behind bars.
Natasha Lynn Anderson, 33, was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after failing to meet the requirements of her release on a 2018 conviction in Jones County.
“It’s a sad situation,” Judge Dal Williamson told Anderson, who received a suspended sentence after serving 36 days in county jail for receiving stolen property. “The court gives you a break … it’s always the court’s hope that (a defendant) will get back on the right track, but you didn’t even meet the minimum requirements.”
Williamson said Anderson never did report for community service or “pay a nickel” in fees or restitution to victim Chadwick Deese, whose stolen ATV Anderson had.
“These are all things you agreed to do,” he said.
Anderson was shot when members of the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Alex Knight — one of three men who escaped from the Covington County jail on Jan. 15 — earlier this month. All three men are back in custody now.
Anderson said she was “in a closet” at the home of Phil Knight — the escapee’s father — when she was shot.
“I was trying to get Alex to turn himself in,” she said, adding that she is his former girlfriend.
Anderson was in a wheelchair after being released from the hospital the day before Mississippi Department of Corrections officers brought her to court on a bench warrant. Her head bobbed and eyes sobbed as she described her injuries from gunshots.
“My stomach, my arm, I can’t barely walk, I can’t have a bowel movement,” she said, adding that she has staples in her back. “I don’t know what’s going on. I’m willing to do anything to fix it.”
Virginia Byrd, 70, who identified herself as the defendant’s grandmother, told the court that Anderson is “schizophrenic, bipolar, goes out of her head and can’t remember things … like she’s in another world.”
Anderson has four children — three live with their father and one lives with Boyd — and she receives disability “because she can’t work,” Boyd said of her granddaughter.
Williamson said he was “sorry for the physical condition” Anderson is in, but he said she appeared to comprehend what was going on in the court and there was no evidence of mental problems.
“Getting high is probably more of your problem than schizophrenia,” he said. “You’ve chosen drugs over your children. God bless those children. My heart goes out to them. It’s a sad state of affairs.”
Williamson thanked Boyd for raising her 10-year-old great-granddaughter. Boyd said that the girl loves her mother very much.
“I see that all the time” Williamson said. “It doesn’t matter how sorry a mother is, those kids still love her.”
Anderson blurted out, “Can I go to rehab?” then, “my daddy’s an alcoholic.”
Williamson sternly told her to be quiet before announcing her punishment. He said he was revoking her three-year suspended sentence and ordered her to spend that time in the full-time custody of the MDOC.
