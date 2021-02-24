Exploding ammunition held back firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department as they tried to battle a blaze at 2313 North 5th Ave., just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Flames were coming through the roof at the front of the house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene under the command of Battalion Chief Tim Tisdale. After finding out that all residents had gotten out of the house, the three responding fire engine crews were delayed from doing an offensive attack on the fire because they were being fired upon because ammunition and gunpowder that was being stored in the home exploding, LFD Chief Leo Brown said. “Once it was deemed safe to continue the attack, the engine crews fought the fire from three different areas of the residence and extinguished the fire at approximately 7:30 a.m.,” Brown said. The entire home sustained major damage, but there were no injuries reported to civilians or LFDpersonnel. The cause of the fire was undetermined. (Photo submitted)
