“Man, I thought I got away from all this when I left New Orleans,” Patrick Guthrie said as he sat in his pickup at the Dollar General on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel.
Minutes earlier, a woman was shot just inside the doorway of the business after an apparent domestic altercation.
“I heard two shots, then screams,” said Guthrie, who was inside the store with three or four other customers but didn’t see the shooting. “It looks like they had been wrestling around because stuff was all over the floor. I just heard the shots and people scattered.”
The woman fell to the floor and the man ran out the door, he said. A man with a gunshot wound to the leg was found at nearby Arco Lane minutes later. A second man whose identity is known to investigators managed to escape, but he was expected to be questioned. There was some confusion about how many guns were involved and how many shots were fired. Some sources said there may have been as many as three guns and “multiple shots” fired. It appeared that there were several shell casings marked by investigators with the Laurel Police Department, who were talking to witnesses and looking at store surveillance to determine what happened.
The woman was shot in the back shoulder area, Capt. Earl Reed of the LPD said, and she was transported from the scene by EMServ Ambulance. Witnesses said she was responsive inside the store while waiting on medical treatment.
The cashier used a yellow Dollar General bag to pick up a gun from the floor of the store. The man who ran from the store after the shooting was carrying a handgun when he ran across the road, a witness in the parking lot said.
“I was just stopping here to get some snacks … I’m getting back on the road,” said the man, whose pickup had a Georgia license plate.
The store cashier and the woman had been trying to calm down the man after an altercation in the parking lot escalated, Guthrie said. Another man was also involved.
“(The victim) said he came out here and hit her,” he said, and when she went in, the man followed and they continued arguing before the shots were fired.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and several members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the shooting and helped secure the scene before the LPD took over.
