Nine days after 89 animals were seized from property in the Johnson Community, Sheriff Alex Hodge released photos of dogs that appeared to be malnourished, and he attacked the Leader-Call for “possible bias” because of the editor’s relationship with the accused.
“Is there bias at the Laurel Leader Call?” Hodge asked in the press release that was sent out to local media outlets and posted on the JCSD’s Facebook page. “This Department has several media partners in the area and is thankful for the coverage they provide on many newsworthy situations. We do become concerned when particular relationships could slant proper and honest reporting.”
The sheriff was referring to LL-C Editor Sean Murphy, who was at the initial court appearance of Col. David Senne, 71, and his wife Mary Ellen Senne, 68, who are charged with aggravated animal cruelty in the case. They appeared in Jones County Justice Court on Monday, July 16.
“Murphy asked to address the court and when Judge Billie Graham asked who he was, he identified himself and stated he was the Sennes’ godson,” according to the press release.
Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski disclosed the relationship between Murphy and the Sennes in a front-page editorial and in his weekly column, both of which were published Saturday. Leader-Call pages were sent to the printer before the 3 p.m. deadline on Friday. The JCSD press release was emailed at 5:05 p.m. Friday. It’s not known if any other media outlets that received the press release did reports on it.
In the press release, Hodge didn’t cite any examples of bias in the reporting of the story about the raid on Lyon Ranch Road. Murphy hasn’t done any of the reporting on the case. Hodge did, however, go to his Facebook page and write that two front-page stories in the paper Thursday were “trying to persuade their readers of the accused (sic) innocence.” He went on to write, “I encourage media outlets to just report the facts.”
One of the stories he referred to showed that the Sennes spent almost $3,500 on dog and cat food in a time span of about four months during the time they were under investigation. The story also said that members of the media were not allowed on the property while more than 50 officials from law enforcement and animal-rescue organizations helped examine the 55 dogs and 34 cats then transport them to an undisclosed location, where they remain.
Members of the media were informed days later that 17 dead animals were found in a freezer on the property. Mrs. Senne told reporters that they were being prepared for burial in a pet cemetery on her property. Veterinarians with no connection to the case have said that they store animals in freezers, too, until they can be buried, incinerated or otherwise disposed of.
Hodge said the most disturbing images — including a small dog whose “back end was being eaten out by maggots” — were not being released. The handful of animals that could be seen by members of the media and the ones in photos released by the Humane Society of the United States did not appear to be malnourished, and the Leader-Call reported that.
That prompted Hodge to release more images late Friday. In them, at least three emaciated dogs are shown. The Leader-Call cannot independently verify that the dogs were among those seized from the Lyon Ranch Road property.
Every official and volunteer who was there could be called as a witness in the Sennes’ court case, so they are not allowed to speak to the media about what they saw on the property, one source said. The trial is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 9 in Jones County Justice Court.
HSUS officials report that two of the dogs were “humanely euthanized per veterinary recommendation due to diagnosed terminal illnesses and conditions.” A third dog “succumbed to a pre-existing illness” while receiving treatment. “They were suffering and had been for a long time,” HSUS spokeswoman Kristen Peek said. “Their last days were spent receiving expert veterinary care and being showered with affection.”
All of the other animals were transported to Virginia on Saturday and will be available for adoption through Lost Dog and Cat Rescue, Angels of Assisi and Homeward Trails.
More will be reported on that as information becomes available. The other front-page story from Thursday about the case had Southern Cross Animal Rescue founder and President Heather Williams denying that anyone in her organization discouraged Mrs. Senne from opening an animal shelter in Ellisville. She cited three other area animal-rescue organizations that SCAR had assisted over the years.
“For her to say that we discouraged her is absolutely false and goes against our track record of always reaching out and supporting those who are trying to make a difference,” Williams said. She went on to say that no Ellisville officials had heard of the Sennes.
Ellisville businessman Mike Carpenter said that he was the “go-between” to set up a meeting between Mrs. Senne and Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, “but it never transpired,” he said.
Carpenter went on to say that he had seen Mrs. Senne caring for the animals while he was working on her 161-acre property.
“Every animal she got, there was something wrong with, so no one else wanted to adopt,” he said. “She adopted them to keep them from being put to sleep.”
Hodge’s press release said that he continues to “deliver the facts of the case.” “This is without a doubt a severe situation of animal cruelty. Almost 90 animals, pets, locked up in cages, filthy from waste. Were they fed enough? Were these animals cared for adequately? The alarming condition of so many of these animals tell us, ‘no’. The aggravated animal cruelty investigation continues – including who knew what…when.”
The Humane Society of the United States is providing care for the pets that were seized, according to the press release.
“The JCSD has worked diligently through the reports of missing animals that are streaming in. As of now, no animals have matched any of the descriptions, nor were any microchips found in any of the animals,” the press release continued. “Further details on the cats and dogs will be forthcoming as the Humane Society of the United States is preparing to relocate them.”
