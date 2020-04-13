Along with many residents who had major property damage, Dixie Electric’s system was also devastated by the two tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck on Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Joe Berlin asked residents to refrain from driving to the tornado-affected areas.
“Sight-seers are causing major problems in Jones County,” he said. “Emergency crews are still operating and sightseers ate affecting recovery efforts. Please pray for those who have lost loved ones, the injured and those who have sustained damage to their homes and businesses.”
On Monday morning, approximately 2,000 members remained without power. Initial estimates found that well over 100 power poles are broken or damaged, and miles of power line are on the ground.
“Unfortunately, much of the system will need to be rebuilt where the two tornadoes rolled through,” Dixie Electric spokeswoman Lydia Walters said. “This restoration process will take days.”
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1,860 Jones County customers were without power as were 1,134 in Forrest County. There were 64 in Wayne County, 26 in Covington, 24 in Jasper and so in Perry.
Motorists were reminded to drive slowly and to be cautious around utility work areas. Mississippi has a “move over” law that applies to utility crews working on the side of a road. Residents were asked to not stack debris on downed power lines or other damaged electric power equipment. The line crews will re-string the existing power line or will need to collect damaged equipment, Walters said.
To report a power outage, call (601) 425-2535 and press 1 or 888-465-9209, or use the SmartHub mobile app. For outage information, visit prepared.dixieepa.com for an up-to-date outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.