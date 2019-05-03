Two of the West Jones seniors who were in this mangled SUV are expected to walk in graduation ceremonies May 17 and the third is battling to get on her feet again. The sign on the side of the Holifield Wrecker Service truck offers a powerful message for Whom should get the credit. Antonie Kirk and Malex Jasper are back at school and Ayterria Wright, who suffered a spinal injury in the crash on Trace Road last month, is in Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson battling to regain feeling in her lower extremities, WJ Principal Cooper Pope said. She recently posted: “I know I’ll walk again !!! I have faith in the lord and (I’ll) be so joyful when that day comes.”
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
