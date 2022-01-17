Starting Wednesday, Americans can order free COVID-19 at-home tests — up to four per household — through covidtests.gov. Additionally, insurance providers are now required to cover the cost of at-home COVID tests. In the past week, more than 34,000 new cases have been reported in Mississippi, increasing the demand for COVID testing.
“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the White House. “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”
President Joe Biden announced in December that the government would purchase up to 500 million at-home tests, and the order was bumped up to 1 billion tests just last week. Tests will typically ship within seven to 12 days and will also be available to order through a call line for households without internet access. Private health insurance plans are now required to cover up to eight tests per person per month.
Jones County has seen the disruption in COVID test availability due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. A COVID testing clinic opened by South Central Regional Medical Center closed after one week due to the high demand for testing, and many stores are sold out of testing supplies. The Jones County Health Department has also had limited testing appointment availability because of the rapid rise in cases.
The Jones County Health Department has limited availability for drive-through testing and encourages residents to make an appoint- ment online. Appointments are only available on Tuesday (today) only, and no more will be available through Jan. 27, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.