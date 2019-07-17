Political foes face off, then work together

A pair of political opponents had a confrontation over signs that had been pulled off roadways and dumped behind the Beat 4 county barn, but they wound up working together after a brief exchange.

Ex-Supervisor Andy Dial, who is again seeking the seat he held for 20 years, showed a reporter where the pile of signs had been taken, near discarded tires, culverts and couches.

“These things are expensive,” Dial said after digging through the pile and picking up one of his signs.

While he and the reporter were there, Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs walked over and explained why the signs had been removed and hauled away.

“They were on the county right-of-way, and my guys were getting them up so they could bush hog,” Scruggs said. “They can’t be on the right-of-way. You know that. You did the same thing to mine.”

Scruggs, who was once an employee of Dial’s, unseated his former boss for the top job four years ago. Dial was board president at the time and had served five terms as Beat 4 supervisor.

“I didn’t think I had any (signs) on any rights-of-way,” Dial said.

Dial went on to say that he believed at least one of his signs was removed from private property, too.

“I told them if they were in yards, don’t take them,” Scruggs said. “A couple did, but then they put them right back up.”

Scruggs pointed out that some of his own signs had been dumped in the pile by his employees, along with signs for candidates in other local, district and state races, as well as some for internet services and real estate companies.

“Other people put them out for you, and they just don’t know,” Scruggs said of the rules for where signs can and can’t be placed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation pulls up political signs on state rights-of-way, too, he said, and take them to their district offices, where candidates can pick them up. Scruggs said that any candidates whose signs were pulled up in Beat 4 can get them at the county barn off Highway 29 South.

After that, Dial and Scruggs worked together for about 20 minutes to sort out all of the signs that had been taken to the barn.