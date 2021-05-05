Crews have finished the milling portion of Ellisville’s downtown paving project but hit an unforeseen condition on Jessamine Street in front of Community Bank.
Wiley Pickering, civil design engineer at Clark Engineering, said crews discovered a sinkhole under the pavement.
“It appears to be an old service line that was abandoned a few decades ago,” Pickering said. “It is an unforeseen condition and it will be an additional expense to get it repaired.”
The cost of the repair is $8,997.45. The reason the repair is costly is because of the depth of the hole, Pickering said.
“It’s 10-feet plus, so the contractor is going to have to dig a wider trench and install some protection in the trench for his men."
Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the hole will be deeper than most of the base repairs for health and safety reasons.
Buckhaults said the day they found the hole, it was 6 feet deep and something bad waiting to happen.
“We are really fortunate to find it now,” Pickering said. “It’s good that it has revealed itself and not when a vehicle is driving over it.”
Additionally, starting Wednesday, there will be some water service interruptions. Some of those affected will need to boil their water, Pickering added.
Other business
The Board of Aldermen approved a request from Jalen Lindsey to reserve Dubose Park for a Get Out to Vote rally from noon to 4 p.m. May 15.
Additionally, the board approved a request by Ashli Hernandez, owner of The Coffee House in Ellisville, for a fundraising event at Community Bank Park from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The fundraiser will help fund the purchase of new body cameras for the Ellisville Police Department. T-shirts and mugs will be for sale. They will also accept donations, and fun jumps and face painting will be at the event.
Bruce Russell, Ellisville police chief, said depending on the make, brand and model, body cameras can cost anywhere from $800-900 per camera, not including the docking station, software or cloud storage. The total cost to outfit the department’s 10 officers could be upward of $19,000.
The department is currently looking at different options to purchase, lease or rent cameras that will best suit a smaller department. Russell said renting could provide a better option as the cameras would come with support and software updates and cover any manufacturer defects.
The board approved the purchase of a new fire truck at state bid contract pricing for $333,000. The city currently has four trucks.
“They will build it from the ground up in 180 days,” Buckhaults said. “It’s a custom fire truck with a cab-over, snubnose look. We’ve never had one of those.”
Buckhaults said it was the best deal they found, and he was excited for the purchase of the truck.
