A Laurel man who was out on bond for serious charges in the county is now facing more serious charges in the city after being accused of shooting at a pedestrian just after midnight Tuesday.
Stephen “Sip” Ruffin, 20, was charged with drive-by shooting and was being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond, but that will likely be revoked in a hearing Friday because he was out on bond for charges of armed robbery and kidnapping from an incident in Moselle last September.
In the most recent case, Ruffin was reportedly in an SUV when he shot at a man who was walking down West 10th Street, between Westhill Apartments and Roses, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. It wasn’t a random shooting, he said.
“They had had some issues in the past,” Cox said, reading from the incident report. “It looks like it was just a spur-of-the-moment thing ... (Ruffin) just happened to see him walking.”
His intended target was another young black man whose identity was not released. Several shots were fired, but only the window of a car that was parked nearby was struck, Cox said.
“Thank God no one was hit,” Cox said. “Property can be replaced. People need to remember that bullets don’t know who you were shooting at.”
The incident was reported at 12:35 a.m. and the suspect vehicle was stopped by Sgt. John Windsor at Highway 84 and 16th Avenue a short time later.
Two handguns were recovered from the SUV — a semiautomatic and a revolver — and two other occupants were also taken into custody. No charges were being filed against the other two by the LPD as of Wednesday, but the District Attorney’s Office is going to review the case and that could change, Cox said.
“This is another example of a spur-of-the-moment thing that is going to affect someone for the rest of their life,” Cox said. “We take things like this very seriously.”
Cox complimented Windsor for a job well done. Investigator Josh Freeman is handling the case.
Ruffin was on the run from the law for about a month last year after he was accused of a hold-up in a residence on Moselle-Oak Grove Road in the pre-dawn hours. Ruffin and accomplice Trevon Lampley, 21, of Laurel were accused of taking a young teenager hostage after holding his grandfather at gunpoint and stealing items from the home.
The suspects are accused of going into the residence around 4:30 that morning and stealing a wallet, phone, Xbox and other items while wearing hoodies and masks and armed with guns.
Two adults and two teenagers were in the home at the time, and the robbers reportedly forced one of the teens to go with them at gunpoint, then released him about a mile down the road. Law enforcement officials were able to identify the suspects using bank surveillance footage from when they tried to use the victim’s debit card.
Tips led law enforcement to a residence on 29th Street in Laurel, where he was taken into custody without incident.
