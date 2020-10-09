After a month on the run, Sip got swallowed up by law enforcement on Thursday afternoon.
Stephen “Sip” Ruffin, 19, was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, at a residence on 29th Street in Laurel, lead Investigator Reuben Bishop of the JCSD said.
Ruffin is charged with kidnapping and armed robbery after the Sept. 8 hold-up at a residence on Moselle-Oak Grove Road in the pre-dawn hours. Ruffin and accomplice Trevon Lampley, 21, of Laurel are accused of taking a young teenager hostage after holding his grandfather at gunpoint and stealing items from the home. Lampley is being held on $40,000 bond and Ruffin was set to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon.
The case was a high priority and Bishop is glad to have Ruffin in custody. So are the family members who were terrorized that morning, he said.
“We’ve been constantly going by and checking on addresses of his family members and associates,” Bishop said. “We followed up on every tip … we finally got some good info.”
Tips led law enforcement to the 29th Street residence where Ruffin was taken into custody without incident early Thursday afternoon. “He came out the front door,” Bishop said.
Bishop had been keeping the victims posted throughout the investigation and they were “very happy” to find out that the second suspect was in handcuffs. The crime was apparently random, Bishop said.
The suspects are accused of going into the residence around 4:30 that morning and stealing a wallet, phone, Xbox and other items while wearing hoodies and masks and armed with guns.
“The grandfather woke up with a gun in his face,” Bishop said.
Two adults and two teenagers were in the home at the time. The robbers “told them to be still,” and after they stole the items, they forced one of the teens to go with them, Bishop said. The teen was forced into the robbers’ car at gunpoint, then released “about a mile down the road.” The victims were not injured, Bishop said.
Law enforcement officials were able to identify the suspects using bank surveillance footage from when they tried to use the victim’s debit card, Bishop said.
"We greatly appreciate the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in tracking down 'Sip' and helping us bring his running to an end,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We have said it before — ‘Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired.’”
